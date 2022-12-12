Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies arrested 39-year-old Brian Patrick Rich.

Officials transported him to Washington County Jail where he has a $200,000 bond for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain.

WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off of north Silver Lake Road Sunday morning.

Officials report that at 10:55 a.m. a 911 call was made in reference to a shooting.

Law enforcement said that a verbal altercation between family members left one person with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the alleged shooter left the scene.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

WCSO investigators say they are continuing to interview witnesses and are trying to establish the whereabouts of the shooter.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooter fled Washington County.

