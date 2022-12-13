Bay boys basketball team working with some early season momentum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay boys basketball team is off to a pretty good start, all things considered. Coach Cook and the Tornadoes opened the season at a prestigious tournament in Birmingham the days before Thanksgiving. They lost a couple of very close games up there, and won one as well. Since then, just two more games, both home wins over Arnold, by 18 points, and South Walton by four. Monday afternoon I spoke to coach Cook about beginning the season up Birmingham, and why he took his team up to that tournament?

”Our first game was a 7A final four team from last year.” coach Cook said. “We played a regional finalist from 6A, the next game. So it’s quality of opponents that we were looking for to put on our schedule as much as possible. If you’re going to try and win in the playoffs you’ve got to find, you know the toughest schedule that you can. So that was kind of the reasoning for going. It’s a little hard to go there, they start their season a little earlier than we do. So it’s game one for us and it’s game five for them. So you know they kind of have some of the wrinkles already ironed out.”

Cook has some new faces on hand, three transfer from within the region, from Rutherford, South Walton and the Vernon-Chipley area. And one from Mississippi. All that’s created some talented depth for the team, creating a good problem for a coach to have.

“You know I had three key players who were hurt all of last year.” Cook says. “I have four players that this is their first year in the program. So I only really have two starters that have logged any meaningful minutes from the year before. So this is really a brand new team. The kids are working hard, practicing hard. They’re learning, but chemistry takes time and we’re not quite there yet.”

Bay is back in action Tuesday night at home against county rival Mosley.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.