Bay County Chamber of Commerce brings back record breaking amount of awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County chamber of commerce has won the “Chamber of the Year” award for its 5th time.

The chamber called a meeting on Monday to announce the many awards they received. Chamber leaders said they broke records with the largest return of awards they’ve brought back from at the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) fall conference in Ocala, FL.

One member, Carol Roberts, won the Frank Rowell Pillar Award.

“The pillar award is a fantastic award that she won it recognizes the excellence in her profession and its fabulous that they recognized her for how hard she works for Bay County,” said Garrett Anderson.

Along with being one of the few recipients of a pillar award she also received recognition for 45 years of service in the chamber.

“It meant more than I could ever imagine I was totally shocked by it,” said Carol Roberts.

The chamber also received two communication awards.

