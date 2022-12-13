Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating...
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Preparing for a holiday party can include limiting alcohol, getting exercise, sleeping enough,...
Have a heart healthy holiday season
Preparing for a holiday party can include limiting alcohol, getting exercise, sleeping enough,...
Have a Heart Healthy Holiday
Washington County Sheriff 's Office is asking for help.
Shooting Suspect on the Run
Choctaw gets win on the pitch over Mosley Monday
Choctaw comes east, gets soccer win over Mosley