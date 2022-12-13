Girls Inc. partners up with ukulele orchestra for Christmas concert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ukulele Orchestra of St Andrews teamed up with Girls Inc. out on Panama City Beach Monday afternoon to hold a Christmas concert.

“I liked how I got to hang out with my friends and also do ukulele at the same time,” Girls Inc. member Natalie West said. “My friends give me motivation to do it too because sometimes it makes me a little bit nervous.”

West is just one of the Girls Inc. volunteers who wanted to practice on a ukulele and build her confidence. “I liked it,” Brooklynn Marie West, another Girls Inc. member, said. “I was kind of scared and nervous, but I had a lot of fun.”

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit that helps girls get resources, educational opportunities, and skills to lead meaningful lives. The concert was a perfect way for the girls to not only learn something new but also be leaders in the community.

“They only had six sessions to practice,” Donna Remsnyder, a board member of the Ukulele Orchestra of St Andrews, said. “They went from not knowing how to hold an instrument to being able to play at least four cords, to being able to do this concert today.”

Members of the orchestra said the girls believed more and more in themselves as time progressed. “You can just see the confidence building up in them every day as they come in and practice,” Remsnyder said. “We also have the opportunities for them to check out ukuleles and take them home.”

Remsnyder also said the orchestra is a 501(c)(3) corporation that donates time, money, and even instruments back into the Bay County community.

Girls Inc. is looking to hire more staff so more girls can join. You can find more information about the nonprofit on its website.

