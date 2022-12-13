Have a heart healthy holiday season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year is also the easiest time to overindulge. Medical experts say heart attack deaths are also more likely.

Dr. Mitchell Elkind, Chief Clinical Science Officer at the American Heart Association, says, “One of the main drivers of that is that people tend not to seek medical attention as much over the holidays.”

Elkind says that is why it is critical to know the signs of a heart attack including chest pain, pain in arm, neck, or jaw, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and even subtle signs that could resemble a cold. Elkind says if any of these signs are present call 911 even over the holidays.

He also advises if going to a holiday party, prepare for it. Give yourself a heart healthy holiday by limiting alcohol, getting exercise, sleeping enough, taking time to relax, and eating healthy. This way, indulging on a few Christmas cookies is not too bad.

