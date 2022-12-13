Local mobile home park now one week without water

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.

One week after the water shut off at the Panama City Mobile Home Park, tenants are beginning to wonder if it’ll ever come back on.

“We don’t know where the landlord is, when this is going to be done. I mean, how much longer do we have to go without what is considered a necessity to live, and that is running water? So I guess I don’t know where else to go from here,” a tenant told NewsChannel 7.

The City of Springfield has been sending letters to the landlord since February, saying the meters need to be moved from private property to the right of way. The water was shut off last Monday, and new taps were all put in by Tuesday. City officials said it’s the landlord’s job to now connect to them.

“We just we want somebody to do something about it or he needs to hurry up and finish it and there’s nobody here,” a tenant told NewsChannel 7.

Landlord Ronnie Breseman hired Blue Moon Plumbing LLC to reroute the water lines Thursday.

“We had to leave the job after six hours of extreme verbal abuse from this crazy Ronnie guy. And so we’ve never been treated so hostile and been so disrespected by someone when we’re working as far as possible to, you know, do the job and we always go above and beyond so it was really heartbreaking to deal with a customer that was just so you know, outright rude,” Fred Bach, owner of Blue Moon Plumbing LLC, said.

Tenants said almost no work has been done since then.

“How are we supposed to live like this? He’s doing it on his schedule and not a healthy way to go about things. There are empty ditches. you know, there are people that can fall down,” a tenant told NewsChannel 7.

Residents said they feel helpless.

“We’re running up neighbor’s water bills. You know, just to be able to flush the toilets,” a tenant told NewsChannel 7. “I mean, this. This is not any way for anybody to have to live.”

No one knows how much longer they’ll be forced to live this way. The city said they can’t do anything further because they aren’t allowed on private property.

NewsChannel 7 attempted to call Breseman multiple times Monday but he has not gotten back to us. From what tenants tell us, he’s not local to this area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.