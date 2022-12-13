Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warm weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will bring a good chance of storms late Wednesday night/early Thursday AM. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Behind the cold front will be a big cool down with highs by Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s/40s. The cool weather lasts through the weekend and into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

