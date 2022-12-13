Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Brian Patrick Rich on Tuesday for his...
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
(from left to right) Ethan Kirkland, James Leary, Kenneth Powell, John Truce, were among six...
Six Bay County residents arrested on child porn charges in multi-agency operation

Latest News

A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Hawaiian volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting