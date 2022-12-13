Skies turn partly cloudy today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite with plenty of cloud cover moving through our skies. However, only a few stray showers are found underneath the clouds, and largely for our Western Counties today like Walton or Okaloosa.

Otherwise, it’s a bit cool feeling this morning with a light breeze from the east southeast. Temperatures are getting the day going largely in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some may want a light jacket for the early morning drive as the clouds will prevent the sun from warming us up too quickly.

It’ll be a slow climb through the low 60s under the cloudy skies and slightly breezy winds this morning. Eventually some sun will mix in with the clouds by mid to late morning and temperatures will push up to the pleasant low 70s into lunch and for the afternoon.

Attention turns to a large storm system moving across the country and heading our way for the midweek. We’ll see the chance for scattered storms to develop through the midday and afternoon on Wednesday before a line of storms moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The scattered storms ahead of the squall line and the squall itself will have potential for developing a few isolated tornadoes or waterspouts. The squall line will also have potential for bringing in strong straight-line wind gusts of up to 60mph as well. We’ll have potential for severe weather lasting through about mid-morning on Thursday before skies clear out into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures will take a big cold swing into the day on Thursday and a prolonged period of chilly weather will finish out the work week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a slightly breezy east southeast wind. Highs today reach up to the low 70s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms in store for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning before we clear out and cool off Thursday afternoon on into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person

Latest News

Warm and humid weather gives way to cooler weather later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a squall line is expected for Wednesday night.
Mild start to the week
sunday forecast
Big Changes in the Forecast for the Upcoming Week
Dense fog will remain an issue over the days ahead.
Thursday Evening Forecast