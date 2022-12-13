Skies turn partly cloudy today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite with plenty of cloud cover moving through our skies. However, only a few stray showers are found underneath the clouds, and largely for our Western Counties today like Walton or Okaloosa.

Otherwise, it’s a bit cool feeling this morning with a light breeze from the east southeast. Temperatures are getting the day going largely in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some may want a light jacket for the early morning drive as the clouds will prevent the sun from warming us up too quickly.

It’ll be a slow climb through the low 60s under the cloudy skies and slightly breezy winds this morning. Eventually some sun will mix in with the clouds by mid to late morning and temperatures will push up to the pleasant low 70s into lunch and for the afternoon.

Attention turns to a large storm system moving across the country and heading our way for the midweek. We’ll see the chance for scattered storms to develop through the midday and afternoon on Wednesday before a line of storms moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The scattered storms ahead of the squall line and the squall itself will have potential for developing a few isolated tornadoes or waterspouts. The squall line will also have potential for bringing in strong straight-line wind gusts of up to 60mph as well. We’ll have potential for severe weather lasting through about mid-morning on Thursday before skies clear out into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures will take a big cold swing into the day on Thursday and a prolonged period of chilly weather will finish out the work week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a slightly breezy east southeast wind. Highs today reach up to the low 70s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms in store for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning before we clear out and cool off Thursday afternoon on into the weekend.

