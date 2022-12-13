Stuff the Bus is in its final push to meet 10,000 toys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The countdown to Christmas is inching closer for Stuff the Bus.

Stuff the Bus Coordinator Skip Bondur is looking to get 10,000 toys for the toy drive.

He said they’re about 4,000 toys short with just two days left to go.

However, Bondur is optimistic as the community works to make sure no child is forgotten.

“The irony is this is where we seem to find ourselves just about every year,” he said. “So now it’s just determining, “Do I get to come down on Day 10, or do we get extra innings and I get an extra 11th and 12th night here on the bus?”

You can drop off donations in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street in Panama City.

Volunteers are by the bus from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, Bondur said you can stop by at any time to drop off a toy.

