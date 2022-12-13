Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our favorite day of the week featuring Local Historian Bill Hudson always delivers an interesting blast from the past.

This week, Hudson showed clips from local political meetings. He can’t quite recall what the meetings were about but important all the same.

As always, give Hudson a call with any additional information you might remember from a segment at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.