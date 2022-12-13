Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County.

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.

Deputies say the chase continued into Geneva County, Alabama, where the suspect crashed. Tavoris Godwin of Cottonwood, Alabama was identified as the driver and fled on foot.

Godwin was later located on Monday, and taken into custody on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving.

Sheriff Tate thanked the assistance of the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Slocomb Police Department, Geneva County, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams for their assistance in the apprehension of this subject.

