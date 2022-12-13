Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March.

The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks.

However, nine months later, there is still no word on when the clinic will be taking emergencies again.

The Walton County Fire Rescue used to take many emergencies to Healthmark, but they have had to adapt since the emergency room’s closure because it is the only hospital in the district.

“Depending on the type of call that it was, the type of patient it was, we would normally transport about 1,500 people a year there,” Tim Turner, EMS Chief and Assistant Chief at the Walton County Fire Rescue, said. “Because there is no local hospital in our jurisdiction, all of our patients have to be transported outside of the county, so our transport times have increased significantly.”

Spending more time transferring patients to other hospitals outside of the district is taking a toll on Walton County Fire Rescue staff, and vehicles.

“That’s more time that our crews are up at night, that’s more stress that they have to deal with. That’s less rest that they get,” Tuner said. “Another big thing that we see is vehicle maintenance has increased as well. This particular unit behind me here has been in service two years and has close to 200,000 miles on it already.”

There have been programs put in place by the Walton County Fire Rescue to help manage emergency calls and ensure all Walton County residents get the medical help they need.

However, in many medical emergencies, time is of the essence.

“Especially cardiac arrest patients,” Turner said. “If we have those patients, now we have to take them about 30 minutes away every time we have a cardiac arrest.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Healthmark Regional Medical Clinic multiple times to learn when the ER can be expected to open, and why it is taking an extended amount of time, but we have not heard back.

