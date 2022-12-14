Adopt a pet at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If there is still an open spot underneath the tree this year, think about adding this adorable kitten or cat to the gift list.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter brought along two feline friends that purred the entire time.

Turner explained that along with many other animals available for adoption these two are ready to be brought to a good home.

If adopting an animal is a gift you have in mind, be sure to include everyone in the adoption process and make sure it is a responsibility all are ready for.

For more information on the adoption process, watch the video attached.

