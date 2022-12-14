Akeree Potter is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Akeree Potter may be in his first year at Bay High but has already made a really good first impression!

”Akeree is just a great kid, he’s just a great human being and it starts there.” says Bay head basketball coach Rusty Cook. “He comes in, he does whatever’s asked of him, he’s really just a coaches dream.”

With a 4.9 GPA, Potter is sitting in some rare air trying to hit that 5.0 mark because he knows life isn’t just about ball.

”Basketball isn’t forever you know.” Akeere says. “After basketball, I’m going to have a career, a lifestyle. So I’ve got to make sure I’m taking care of things in the classroom as well as on the court.”

“It’s just that maturity.” adds his coach. “He’s a very mature young man and I think he gets it, he understands it. Even if he plays basketball at the next level, he’s got a career that he needs to work towards.”

As a senior, Akeree will be making his college decision soon, one that will bring him a good education but also some high level court action which excites him.

“Just the competition level. As a kid I grew up watching sports all my life, I watched my uncle play college basketball, so it’s kind of like a family thing for me.”

Potter has two major goals this year, two Coach Cook says you can already pretty much pencil in.

“If you are focused on being successful in all aspects, there’s probably nothing a kid like him can’t do.”

“I want to get an offer of course.” Potter says. “Another goal, I want to make first team all Bay County.”

Through the care Akeree as put into being a student and athlete, he’s learned how connected the two actually are.

“Because in the classroom you have to focus, on the court you got to focus. So they both correlate to each other.”

“Just like he’s steady in the classroom, he’s kind of that steady, calming presence on the court.” Cook said. “He can calm everybody down, get everything back set like we want it, he’s just that type of player.” Potter’s been from Holmes County to Mississippi to Bay but Akeree says it doesn’t matter the location, it’s just ball.”

