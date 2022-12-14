Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 13th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Mosley 60 Bay 63

Holmes 41 Bethlehem 55

Malone 48 Cottondale 68

Altha 30 Bozeman 61

Blountstown 36 Sneads 45

Choctaw 56 Niceville 38

Fort Walton Beach 37 South Walton 67

Destin 60 Paxton 75

Wewahitchka 37 Liberty 49

High School Basketball/Girls

Walton 43 North Bay Haven 40

Wewahitchka 13 Liberty 42

Poplar Springs 31 Graceville 54

Blountstown 36 Sneads 24

Ft. Walton Beach 58 South Walton 36

Chipley 43 Mosley 41

Ponce De Leon 62 Freeport 29

Paxton 39 Straughn 33

High School Soccer/Girls

Franklin 1 Munroe 6

Freeport 4 Bozeman 0

Jefferson 1 Port St. Joe 1

High School Soccer/Boys

Niceville 1 Arnold 2

Jefferson 1 Port St. Joe 7

Freeport 7 Bozeman 1

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Brian Patrick Rich on Tuesday for his...
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
The pursuit continued into Geneva County, AL, where the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed. The...
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Akeree Potter is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 12th
Bay off to good start and working to find the right mix this season
Bay boys basketball team working with some early season momentum
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, December 10