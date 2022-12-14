Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 13th
High School Basketball/Boys
Mosley 60 Bay 63
Holmes 41 Bethlehem 55
Malone 48 Cottondale 68
Altha 30 Bozeman 61
Blountstown 36 Sneads 45
Choctaw 56 Niceville 38
Fort Walton Beach 37 South Walton 67
Destin 60 Paxton 75
Wewahitchka 37 Liberty 49
High School Basketball/Girls
Walton 43 North Bay Haven 40
Wewahitchka 13 Liberty 42
Poplar Springs 31 Graceville 54
Blountstown 36 Sneads 24
Ft. Walton Beach 58 South Walton 36
Chipley 43 Mosley 41
Ponce De Leon 62 Freeport 29
Paxton 39 Straughn 33
High School Soccer/Girls
Franklin 1 Munroe 6
Freeport 4 Bozeman 0
Jefferson 1 Port St. Joe 1
High School Soccer/Boys
Niceville 1 Arnold 2
Jefferson 1 Port St. Joe 7
Freeport 7 Bozeman 1
