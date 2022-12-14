LEAD Coalition of Bay County receives $15,000 in grants

The LEAD Coalition of Bay County received thousands of dollars in grants Dec. 12.
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County received thousands of dollars in grants Dec. 12.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local nonprofit is feeling lucky after getting some extra cash in its bank account on Tuesday.

The LEAD Coalition of Bay County received $5,000 from the St. Joe Company and $10,000 from Florida Power and Light at its annual end of the year board meeting.

The $5,000 grant will help fund the Coalition’s STEM Team. The program gives disadvantaged students the opportunity to attend STEM-based summer camps.

FPL is the Coalition’s 2023 Platinum Sponsor. The $10,000 grant will help support a number of LEAD-based programs. Some of those include emergency housing for the homeless, small business workshops, and seminars on credit.

“Without the support of civic organizations and our community, and FPL, and all the different organizations that sponsor us, we wouldn’t exist,” LEAD Coalition Board Chair Myron Guilford said.

You can find out more about the LEAD Coalition of Bay County’s mission on its website.

