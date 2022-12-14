Malone School mourns loss of senior

Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School.

Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019 Dodge Ram ended up off the roadway, struck a ditch then overturned. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Students and staff are coming together to remember the 18-year-old teen taken too soon. They met in the school library Monday to laugh, shed tears and share their favorite memories of Jordan.

Principal Bryant Hardy says he and Jordan first bonded over their love for hunting and fishing.

“He was a kid that did not miss a minute. He took advantage of every moment he had. He was always on the go, hanging out with friends, but he took advantage of every opportunity he had to live life to his fullest, and he did that.”

Jordan was described as quiet, laid back, and reserved, but with a huge heart.

Orenza Waddell is a history teacher at Malone School. He says Jordan knew how to put a smile on his face.

“The many creative ways he came to my desk and tried to get me to let him out a few minutes early,” Waddell said. “Well, there was an urgency on the job, you know, don’t want traffic to be a factor. ‘We’re not doing anything, Mr. Waddell, so you might as well let me go.’ Yeah so, he was, he was a great young man.”

But Waddell said he and others will remember Jordan for his kind nature.

“I drive the bus in the morning. I could remember so many mornings we passed each other because he was going out his way to pick up a friend to make sure that that friend, first of all, got to school and that he got to school on time,” Waddell said. “I think that’s what I’ll remember about him most. his generous heart.”

Teachers say Jordan’s biggest dream was to make a difference in the world.

“You don’t always have to be the loudest in the room to leave your mark,” said Waddell.

And although his life was short, he touched the lives of many.

