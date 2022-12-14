Man kicks 79-year-old woman on public transit bus in attack caught on video

A 79-year old woman speaks out after being attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A 79-year-old woman is speaking out after she was attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco.

In a video which captured the incident, the victim, Lisa, can be seen decked out head to tow in sports fan gear. Lisa requested her last name not be used to protect her safety.

Lisa has worked for nearly 30 years in concession for the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. She said she loves sports.

However, around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Lisa had no idea what was in store when she got on a Muni bus to head downtown for her shift at Oracle Park.

She said she got on the bus and saw her soon-to-be attacker.

“I saw him standing up,” she said. “And he kicked me with his foot in the stomach.”

As seen in the video used in the police investigation, the woman, who stands barely over 5-feet tall, was knocked to the ground in seconds.

The San Francisco Police Department said the man has not been identified and no arrests have been made in the case. They are asking for help from anyone who may have any useful information.

Lisa said the attack seemed to be unmotivated.

“He attack me, didn’t steal anything, he just kicked me out,” she said.

Crime data analyzed by KGO shows the number of assaults on Muni buses has increased 43% since 2020. Those numbers, however, are significantly less than pre-pandemic levels, when ridership was much higher.

Lisa is fortunately back to work and riding the bus again, albeit with a slightly new routine.

“I just pray, I just pray to go, please help me get home safe,” she said.

She said she wishes Muni could add officers on every bus. She also said she wants to thank the many good Samaritans who rushed to her aid.

“Thank you very much for saving my life,” she said. “Thank you for helping me, God bless them.”

