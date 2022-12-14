Outfits for every season with Still Waters Boutique

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s trends have blown the tired sayings of “it’s not the right season for that” or “I can’t wear that this time of year” out the door. More and more styles and fashions are becoming versatile and easy to mix and match.

That’s why Kristina Pate, owner of Still Waters Boutique, says she likes to keep her store filled with plenty of neutral items you can wear year-round. Layers and staple pieces can find a way to look good throughout every season while still being kind to your wallet.

Pate featured tops, jackets, and purses that are ready to be shown off at your next holiday party or even restyled for the fast-approaching spring months.

For more style tips, watch the videos attached, and to find your next go-to outfit shop Still Waters Boutique’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Brian Patrick Rich on Tuesday for his...
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior

Latest News

The Federal Reserve votes on whether or not to raise interest rates.
Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates
The Federal Reserve votes on whether or not to raise interest rates.
Federal Reserve Likely to Raise Interest Rates
This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Still Waters Boutique part two
These purses by Still Waters Boutique go great with any outfit or a gift!
Wear It Wednesday styled by Still Waters Boutique