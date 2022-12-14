Outfits for every season with Still Waters Boutique

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s trends have blown the tired sayings of “it’s not the right season for that” or “I can’t wear that this time of year” out the door. More and more styles and fashions are becoming versatile and easy to mix and match.

That’s why Kristina Pate, owner of Still Waters Boutique, says she likes to keep her store filled with plenty of neutral items you can wear year-round. Layers and staple pieces can find a way to look good throughout every season while still being kind to your wallet.

Pate featured tops, jackets, and purses that are ready to be shown off at your next holiday party or even restyled for the fast-approaching spring months.

For more style tips, watch the videos attached, and to find your next go-to outfit shop Still Waters Boutique’s website here.

