Panama City Rescue Mission Grand Opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to feed those in need. Like Jonathan hurley who visits the mission frequently.

“It is, really, it’s soothing to be here. They have been helping the homeless lately, said Hurley.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized the rescue mission for its remodeling progress over the past few years.

President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, says it is very gratifying to see how far they’ve come.

“It’s another milestone the grand opening,” said Stephen Fett.

Setback after setback made rebuilding a very long process.

“Even after the hurricane and the pandemic we had an arson fire in one of the buildings which shut things down and added cost to this remodel,” said Fett.

The Rescue Mission is fully operational except for one section. The men’s shelter.

“We have to raise around 350 thousand or 30 thousand a month to hire enough staff to be able to open up full operations,” said Fett.

With the proper funding unavailable the homeless men in Bay County have no place to sleep. Hurley is one of those men.

“It would be for real it would be a blessing from God if I could,” said Hurley.

Rescue Mission leaders say right now there isn’t a homeless shelter for men in between Pensacola and Tallahassee. That is why funding is so desperately needed.

Until the money is received, all they can do is feed those who are hungry.

“Food’s been really good. God has been blessing us a lot,” said Hurley.

The mission is serving around 50 to 60 people a night since they restarted the meals in November

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.