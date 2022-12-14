Panama City Rescue Mission Grand Opening

Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their...
Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their feet. But only a certain number of women and children can stay in the Panama City Rescue Mission and even though the men’s shelter is technically ready to re-open, officials said they don’t have the money to make it operational.(WJHG/WECP)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to feed those in need. Like Jonathan hurley who visits the mission frequently.

“It is, really, it’s soothing to be here. They have been helping the homeless lately, said Hurley.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized the rescue mission for its remodeling progress over the past few years.

President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, says it is very gratifying to see how far they’ve come.

“It’s another milestone the grand opening,” said Stephen Fett.

Setback after setback made rebuilding a very long process.

“Even after the hurricane and the pandemic we had an arson fire in one of the buildings which shut things down and added cost to this remodel,” said Fett.

The Rescue Mission is fully operational except for one section. The men’s shelter.

“We have to raise around 350 thousand or 30 thousand a month to hire enough staff to be able to open up full operations,” said Fett.

With the proper funding unavailable the homeless men in Bay County have no place to sleep. Hurley is one of those men.

“It would be for real it would be a blessing from God if I could,” said Hurley.

Rescue Mission leaders say right now there isn’t a homeless shelter for men in between Pensacola and Tallahassee. That is why funding is so desperately needed.

Until the money is received, all they can do is feed those who are hungry.

“Food’s been really good. God has been blessing us a lot,” said Hurley.

The mission is serving around 50 to 60 people a night since they restarted the meals in November

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Brian Patrick Rich on Tuesday for his...
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
The pursuit continued into Geneva County, AL, where the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed. The...
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

Latest News

Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County received thousands of dollars in grants Dec. 12.
LEAD Coalition of Bay County receives $15,000 in grants
Marina Civic Center generic
Some residents say cost for new PC Performing Arts Center is too steep
Stormy weather will move into the panhandle Wednesday night/Thursday AM.
Tuesday Evening Forecast