Police: Mother and boyfriend abduct six children, fleeing Ohio

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of Ohio.
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of Ohio.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping.

Officials say 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Andrew Adams, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children away from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.

WCSO deputies say a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle near Bob Sikes Road overpass on Interstate 10 in DeFuniak Springs. The children reportedly had ages ranging from infant to nine years old, and were found in the van. The children were allegedly dirty and had not been fed in several days.

Holter and Adams were taken into custody and charged kidnapping and false imprisonment. They will be extradited back to Ohio, and deputies say the children will be reunited with their grandparents.

