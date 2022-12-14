Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road.

Troopers say the tractor trailer drifted off the roadway hitting the car on the side of the road. Reports show a third car traveling behind the trailer was hit by flying debris. The cab of the tractor trailer then came undone from its frame and flipped onto the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.