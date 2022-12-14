Severe Weather Threat Tonight Ahead of Big Cool Down

Watching a severe weather threat overnight tonight, before temperatures cool off this weekend
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The severe threat has increased for Northwest Florida, with an enhanced risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

Tonight, a line of storms ahead of a cold frontal boundary will slowly march across the Panhandle. Warm, moist air will help fuel the storms, which are also aided in development by some upper-level features. The main threats are a few tornadoes (A couple could be strong) and damaging straight-line winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, with the main squall line moving through the Panhandle starting at 11pm in Walton County until around 4-6am in Franklin County.

As with any severe weather threat, it’s important to stay weather aware, and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight.

Outside of the storms, today’s forecast will see temperatures reaching the mid 70′s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows fall to around 60 with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. After the front passes tomorrow, temperatures will gradually cool down to the upper 50′s by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Brian Patrick Rich on Tuesday for his...
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior

Latest News

Stormy weather will move into the panhandle Wednesday night/Thursday AM.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says storms are on the way for late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Skies turn partly cloudy today
Warm and humid weather gives way to cooler weather later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a squall line is expected for Wednesday night.
Mild start to the week