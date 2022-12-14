Severe Weather Threat Tonight Ahead of Big Cool Down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The severe threat has increased for Northwest Florida, with an enhanced risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

Tonight, a line of storms ahead of a cold frontal boundary will slowly march across the Panhandle. Warm, moist air will help fuel the storms, which are also aided in development by some upper-level features. The main threats are a few tornadoes (A couple could be strong) and damaging straight-line winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, with the main squall line moving through the Panhandle starting at 11pm in Walton County until around 4-6am in Franklin County.

As with any severe weather threat, it’s important to stay weather aware, and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight.

Outside of the storms, today’s forecast will see temperatures reaching the mid 70′s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows fall to around 60 with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. After the front passes tomorrow, temperatures will gradually cool down to the upper 50′s by this weekend.

