Tuesday Evening Forecast

Storms will move through NWFL Wednesday night
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Wednesday rain chances will start low and gradually increase over the course of the day. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 15-20 mph. Rain will be spotty in the afternoon and by overnight a line of strong to severe storms. The timing of the storms looks to be between midnight and 6am. Behind the front cooler, drier, and sunnier weather will return to NWFL. Highs will drop into the 50s/60s with lows in the 30s/40s. The cooler weather is expected to last through Christmas.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

