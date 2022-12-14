Update on Coats for Kids Donation Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Coats for Kids Drive that took place in November was yet another success!

A partner in the drive, The Law Firm of Manual and Thompson, says more than 1,000 coats were collected for children in need. The coats are distributed through Bay District Schools.

WJHG would like to thank everyone that donated and for making this the longest-running campaign in the Panama City market.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.