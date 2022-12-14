Winners crowned at Esports Awards 2022

(Gray News) - Last night, the 2022 Esports Award took place, honoring standout individuals and organizations across esports on their various accomplishments. Categories spanned from Organization of the Year to Cosplay of the Year and covered every corner of the industry. Many familiar faces were nominated multiple times, and several new names emerged.

Nominees gathered in Las Vegas to enjoy the proceedings, all while waiting to hear if they would take home an award. Players, creators, and commentators all took their seats in the Resorts World Theatre and anticipated their turn on the stage.

So who stood above the rest? Starting with the more substantial awards, Esports Organization of the Year saw a tight race with many deserving nominees. The Esports Awards nominated long-time organizations OpTic, FaZe Clan, and T1, amongst others, alongside the burgeoning LOUD for Organization of the Year, one of the top awards.

OpTic Gaming rose above the rest and gained another accreditation to add to its storied tenure in esports. OpTic has been a powerhouse through 2022, consistently raising the bar on quality content with a high production value. They also won several World Championships over the past year.

They're finally back, @H3CZ takes the stage accepting the Esports Organisation of the Year Presented by @Lexus for his Green Wall @OpTic pic.twitter.com/sh0gILhk3G — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 14, 2022

Team of the Year went to LOUD, whose Brazilian fan base generated immense support for their team. With teams competing across multiple esports, they have become known for their continuing success in Valorant.

Esports Controller Player of the Year went to Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, who set himself apart with a return to form in the Halo Championship Series (HCS). Leaving retirement, he shifted from creator for OpTic to player and helped them win the 2022 Halo World Championship.

Matt ‘Formal’ Piper (OpTic Gaming)

Regarding bragging rights, it’s hard to beat seizing ownership of Play of the Year. Twistzz took home that title with an incredible play in Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) on the map Nuke during IEM Cologne. He slipped past defending team NAVI to take a shot he coined ‘Canada’ to win the event.

ESPORTS PLAY OF THE YEAR 🏆



“Canada” by @Twistzz 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/IK9Q8jp5cJ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) December 14, 2022

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, the founder, co-owner, and current CEO of 100 Thieves, scooped up Esports Personality of the Year. When he’s not helping evolve esports apparel and push boundaries with 100 Thieves, he streams on Twitch and joins in on content produced by his team.

The consistent and engaging live entertainment Ibai Llanos delivered this year earned him Streamer of the Year. The famous Spanish internet personality started as a League of Legends caster before switching to streaming, where he has amassed over 12 million followers on Twitch.

The Streamer of the Year Presented by @Lexus is the 3-time winner and history maker @IbaiLlanos



Watch what he had to say... pic.twitter.com/QcpdhBfpmQ — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 14, 2022

Behind the scenes, many companies and people produce high-quality events, products, and commentary that support the industry. These rarely mentioned contributors to esports get acknowledged across varying categories that show how essential they are.

Various casting awards showcase the unsung heroes of esports who keep viewers engaged and informed during tournaments. Color Caster of the Year Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky took home the award for his incredible work casting for the HCS.

Watch on as we see Halo's finest @Brav take home the Esports Colour Caster of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/6itV8gE8Y0 — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 14, 2022

James ‘Dash’ Patterson attained Host of the Year for his work with Riot Games, hosting League of Legends tournaments. A supporting voice to many CS:GO tournaments, Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott won Play by Play Caster of the Year.

Esports Journalist of the Year Ashley Kang, founder of Korizon, amassed a body of work interviewing League of Legends players and personnel that speaks for itself and deserves the title.

Unsurprisingly Riot Games took home Publisher of the Year. They are responsible for two of the most popular esports, League of Legends and Valorant.

A long list of categories was also announced winners, including Game of the Year, Group of the Year, and Collegiate Program of the Year.

For a complete list of winners, visit the Esports Awards announcement here.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

