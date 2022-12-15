Bay District School rewards students for good behavior

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High School is going the extra mile for its students this holiday season.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to come on in and shop for themselves and for their family and friends when they may not be able to buy things for them on their own,” PBIS Coordinator Jessica Brantley said.

The school is hosting its PBIS Holiday Store for the third year in a row.

“No cash accepted - only positive behavior points,” Brantley said.

“PBIS” stands for positive behavior interactive system. Rutherford implemented it in an effort to reward students for good behavior.

“For example, some of our expectations are being on time for class,” Brantley said. “They can get a point. If they’re advocating for themselves. They go to the teacher and say, ‘I need help. I need to understand this,’ then they receive points for that. If they’re helping each other.”

Students who benefit from it say it’s rewarding. “It’s more exciting,” eighth-grade student Stormy Merritt said. “It gets kids to be more engaged and to do well in school.”

It can be a much-needed Christmas blessing for others. “It’s helped me with some of my own gifts because I don’t have a lot of money and my parents are always working,” tenth-grade student Izzy Benson said. “They have to pay their bills and so the points help me give stuff to them.”

School officials said the gifts are donated. “We got lots of donations from community members, district officials, and a lot of people who wanted to donate anonymously,” Brantley said.

The event runs until Thursday. Middle school students had their opportunity Wednesday. High school students will shop around tomorrow.

Brantley said any left over items are either donated or stored for next year.

It’s in these times where the smallest acts of kindness go the longest way.

