Bay High to Host District Dual Wrestling Championships

Wewa's Jaden Moseley pins South Walton's Frank Bonjean in a bout at 132 pounds.
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Deaton and the Bay Tornadoes getting set to host the 1-A District One Dual Championships.

That has all 8 district teams coming in to compete at Cobb gym. The other 7 in that district Bozeman, Freeport, North Bay Haven, Rocky Bayou, Rutherford, South Walton and Wewahitchka.

From a team perspective, this event is important for advancing, as a team, later in the season!

“This is a dual tournament. In other words all 14 of my kids are going to wrestle all 14 of Rutherford’s kids. And it’s bracketed. And first and second go to regionals. This is dual matches. And everything else we wrestle is IBT, individually bracketed tournaments. So those kids later on, this is an early season thing that happens. We’ve still got a long season left”, Coach Deaton explained.

The weigh-ins start Thursday at four, the wrestling begins at five and will continue well into the evening.

