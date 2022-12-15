Bozeman School students learn how to track Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa will soon be on the move and students at Bozeman School are keeping him on their radar.

Military members at Tyndall Air Force Base spent the morning at the school teaching kids how they follow jolly old Saint Nick on his Christmas Eve journey.

NORAD Tracks Santa has been used for more than 60 years to deliver holiday cheer and keep kids updated on when they need to go to bed.

Tyndall Air Force Base Major Andrew Scott says there are several ways to track Mr. Claus on Christmas Eve.

“There’s three ways that we actually track Santa, said Scott. “One is through radar, so we watch him as he takes off from the north pole. the other way is through satellites. with satellites one of the cool things that we can do is we can see Rudolph’s red nose right so his nose glows so bright that we pick that up on satellite and the third way is through jet fighters.”

Pre-schoolers, kindergarteners and first graders watched a presentation on the mission and also got to ask a couple questions of their own.

One student was so impressed with NORAD’s work he said that is what he will become when he gets older.

Tyndall Air Force Base Sergeant Kenneth Myhre says that is the reason interacting with the youth is so important.

“Hearing one child after hearing about what we do say out loud I want to be a part of NORAD that’s exciting because we’re helping to teach the next generation that there are exciting opportunities in the military,” Myhre said.

Families interested in tracking Santa can visit www.noradsanta.com or call 1-877-446-6723.

