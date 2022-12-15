Christmas at Harder’s Park: Santa ditches the sleigh for a helicopter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa is making his way to Panama City for Christmas at Harders Park.

Visitors can expect to see Santa along with cookies, hot chocolate, a station to make ornaments, and a spot to send letters to Santa.

Santa is ditching the sleigh this time around and instead will arrive in style, as he and Mrs. Claus will be arriving in a helicopter provided by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

This family-friendly event is free and fun for all ages.

The event begins at 4PM Saturday with Santa making his big entrance at 4:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and park in the designated areas.

