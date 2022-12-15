Colder air arrives today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quieter start now after a good batch of strong storms moved through last night. Most of the storms have wrapped up and moved out east. Clouds will decrease through the morning and sunny skies emerge by late morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to feel cooler out, especially as the day unfolds. Some of us are waking up with the warmest temperatures we’ll see all day, especially in our Eastern Counties. Much of the morning will be spent in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Slightly breezy northwesterly winds will continue to keep us cool throughout the day ahead as well with little warming into the afternoon under the sunshine. Afternoon highs today only reach the low 60s.

This is just the start of the cooler weather we’ll see over the next several days. Highs continue to fall through the lower 60s Friday and Saturday. In some instances, it may even be tough for inland areas to reach 60 degrees. In fact, highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 50s for all of NWFL as the coldest of the air arrives. We’ll stay on chillier side of average for most of next week as well.

A couple rain chances reside in the longer-range forecast. Some passing showers develop by midday and into the afternoon or evening for Saturday. Then again with a weak cold front next Tuesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, early morning clouds quickly exit to the east and skies turn sunny. Cooler northwesterly flow keeps temperatures from warming much as the day starts in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and highs only reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a sunny and cool setup for Friday with highs struggling to reach the low 60s in the afternoon and a chilly weekend ahead as well.

