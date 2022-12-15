Simple and delicious charcuterie board ideas with Chef Denise Crider

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Merry Morning became a whole lot merrier when Chef Denise Crider from Gulf Coast State College’s Culinary Program stopped in with all the ingredients and tips on how to make the perfect charcuterie board.

Chef Crider said she likes to include a little bit of everything on the board. Sweet, savory, and lots of color are what she says is the secret to keeping all of your guests happy and full.

She said you can do a lot with the basics. Remember to add your meats, then your cheeses, and leave plenty of room for the fun accents.

Click on the videos attached for great recipe ideas like marinated feta, seasoned crackers, and much more.

Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two (WJHG)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.