Simple and delicious charcuterie board ideas with Chef Denise Crider

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Merry Morning became a whole lot merrier when Chef Denise Crider from Gulf Coast State College’s Culinary Program stopped in with all the ingredients and tips on how to make the perfect charcuterie board.

Chef Crider said she likes to include a little bit of everything on the board. Sweet, savory, and lots of color are what she says is the secret to keeping all of your guests happy and full.

She said you can do a lot with the basics. Remember to add your meats, then your cheeses, and leave plenty of room for the fun accents.

Click on the videos attached for great recipe ideas like marinated feta, seasoned crackers, and much more.

Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two
Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two(WJHG)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Serious crash in Walton County
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of...
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio

Latest News

This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with...
Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part three
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with...
Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with...
Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider
Public Health Leaders say people are tired of being reminded to get their shots.
Vaccine Fatigue Could Leave the U.S. Vulnerable