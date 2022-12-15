Florida Lottery announces education milestone

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida lottery is continuing towards its goal of enhancing education in Florida.

Since 1988, the lottery’s contribution to the state’s Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) have exceeded $43 billion. This fiscal year, it’s averaging more than $6.7 million a day in contributions to education.

Since the Lottery’s inception, Florida’s public schools have received over $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of over $11 billion.

To find out more, you can visit www.flalottery.com.

