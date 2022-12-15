Freeport alum named D2 First Team All American

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Freeport alum Dalton Simpler is once again collecting postseason honors. This time around though he’s blazing a trail at the University of West Florida. Simpler’s been named a D-2 All American First Team offensive lineman. He’s the first Argo to ever earn First Team honors, as voted by the nation’s D-2 Sports Information Directors. Dalton a senior at West Florida, helping the team go 12-2 and make it to the national semifinals. Dalton has played guard, then center, then back to the guard for the Argos, starting all 25 games the last two seasons. The line he was a part of 11th best in sacks allowed, while helping rack up 233 yards a game rushing, a new school record. Simpler a First Team All-Region and All-Conference selection earlier this season.

