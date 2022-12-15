Governor DeSantis appoints position in Bay County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced on Thursday a new person would be taking a position in the Bay County Board of County Commissioners.

Clair Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the CEO of Emerald View Resorts. She was previously on the Planning Board of PCB and is currently an honorary board member of the Emerald Coast Division of the Children’s Home Society.

