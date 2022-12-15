Governor DeSantis signs bill for toll relief

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida families will now have a smoother ride when traveling across the state.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6A, a proposal that plans to establish the Toll Relief Program through Florida Department of Transportation. This bill would basically provide credit to frequent drivers using toll roads in Florida.

The program will allow Floridians with at least 35 toll transactions per month a 50% credit to their account.

The Toll Relief will begin on Jan. 1, 2023 and run until Dec. 31, 2023.

DeSantis’s administration believe this will benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and save an average commuter $400 in 2023.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets. I applaud the Florida Legislature for prioritizing this during the special session.”

A map of included toll facilities in the program can be found here.

