Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I.

“We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.

With all of the construction comes road closures. Portions of Harrison Avenue are not open for the public to drive down, but they are available for the public to walk down.

Businesses along the construction route encourage you to ease down to Harrison because they are open.

The owner of Trigo, a restaurant on Harrison, said he had taken advantage of the Streetscape project. With the newly widened sidewalks, it has made for a perfect place for outdoor seating.

“It hopefully brings more people here ..it makes it look good and this will improve the downtown even more,” Gilbert Hamati, Trigo owner, said.

But the entire project is not picture-perfect right now. City officials said they have faced some delays due to weather and supply chain issues.

“Some supply chain issues early on, with some of the pipes and some of the underground utility structures that are underground that you can’t see. That kind of held up the process but they are rocking and rolling now and we look forward to this being completed this phase one in the spring,” Hayes said.

All the construction has made it hard for people to park, creating a few headaches here and there.

“I couldn’t make it here I had to call them and speak to a man who was patient with me and helped me navigate to the bank across the street. And said they were being gracious with customers to do some shopping but it was hard I couldn’t get here,” Cindy Hale, Youngtown resident said.

Panama City Officials tell NewsChannel 7 that while it might be a little frustrating now people will appreciate it when the project is completed.

“All of the work that we are doing all of the investment that the city is making is for the betterment of its citizens and its businesses, and those that want to come to visit both. That is our goal and what we are working towards,” Hayes said.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

