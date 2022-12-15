Humble House Ministries hosting Poinsettias and Pearls to raise funds

CALAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Ministries is a place where women are working to recover from drug addiction.

You can help them with this mission by attending the Poinsettias and Pearls fundraiser.

It’s Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Panama City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but there will be a silent auction, with funds going to Humble House Ministries.

“I’ve been to multiple other recovery programs the reason why this one works is that it’s from being drug dependent to any kind of addiction you have to being God-dependent. It’s focused on Christ. With the renewing of our mind, the transforming of our mind, and with that comes the lifestyle.” said Resident, Brooke Mould.

She says she was facing 48 months in prison but is instead celebrating nine months of sobriety.

“I would have come out a worse criminal honestly come coming out of prison so I’m able to. Just live life the right way, you know. Be a productive person in society,” she adds, “I’m also working on a plan to get my, my children, back. I was at a point where I was going to lose them and I’ve been able to work my case plan. I actually just went to unsupervised visitation. They get to come and. Spend the night here. With me and then within the next month or two like they’ll be living with me permanently here.”

“We are allowing the children to come and reunify here with the moms,” says Humble House Ministries Founder, Rachel Duvall.

“It is hard to incorporate having children come and stay, but we have four or five ladies that have started off when they first came into the program with. They were at the. Place where their children were going to be adopted out. Now every one of our girls is at unsupervised visits,” she adds, “With the numbers of Fentanyl and Opioid addiction and you know, Crystal Meth, just you know with the numbers rising as high and as fast as they are in our area, we are having a really hard time meeting all our needs.”

Duvall says they rely solely on donations. She says donators keep them going. Poinsettias and Pearls is one of their biggest fundraisers.

She says they need to be able to provide recovering women with affordable housing. She wants to open another home to meet the need of the community and in the future, open a furniture store to help keep funds coming in.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.