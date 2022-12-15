Last day to donate to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday is the last day to drop off non-perishable food donations to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive.

WJHG partnered with local businesses for this annual holiday food drive to help collect donations for those in need.

The food will be delivered to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.

There is still time to drop off donations at Beachy Beach Real Estate, Peaden Air Conditioning, America’s Mattress, or WJHG-TV Studio.

