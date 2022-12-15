Multiple Waterspouts Spotted Off of Panhandle Shores

Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.
Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.(Noel Brannan)
By Nikki Sheaks and Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today.

A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.

There haven’t been any damage reports associated with these storms just yet.

Send in your storm photos and videos here. Submit under the album “Dec. 14 storms”.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Serious crash in Walton County
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Rutherford High School generic
Bay District School rewards students for good behavior
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring.
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring
Tyndall Rebuild Progress
AAA reported roughly 112 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home, with...
ECP prepares for a busy holiday season