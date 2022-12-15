Rutherford coach Loren Tillman changing schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Coach Loren Tillman is moving from Rutherford to Vernon. Loren told NewsChannel 7 Thursday he saw the Vernon job advertised some time after Thanksgiving and decided to throw his name in for that job. He says he lives in the Vernon area, 15 minutes away from that school, as opposed to the 45 minute drive to Rutherford.

He interviewed for the job he says Monday, and by Tuesday, was offered the job by Vernon Principal Elaine Grainger.

Coach Tillman will succeed Trey Pike who was the head coach going into last season. Trey was killed in a boating accident though in August. Chad Weeks served as interim coach this season, the Yellow Jackets 1-9. Coach Tillman says he’s hopeful coach Weeks will stay on as an assistant coach.

That 1-9 mark also Rutherford’s record this last season. Tillman’s 6 year mark with the Rams 17-40, though it’s fair to say Hurricane Michael caused long term damage not just to the school, but Rutherford’s athletic programs as well.

This is Loren’s 4th head coaching job on the high school level. The last 6 years at Rutherford, 3 years before that at Wewa. And 14 years at Bozeman.

