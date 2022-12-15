Severe Weather Threat Tonight

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a risk of severe weather to NWFL tonight as it passes through our area. Already this afternoon we have had numerous warnings and waterspouts. So far we have not had any damage reports as of yet. The main line will likely move into the western panhandle by 10p and pass through our area by 4-5am Thursday morning. Damaging wind, tornadoes, and 1-2″ of rain are all possible. The storms will move east of our area on Thursday as skies clear and colder air returns to NWFL.

For tonight it will be breezy, warm, & humid with storms and lows int he 60s. On Thursday skies will become sunny with temps starting into the 60s before falling into the 50s later in the day. Winds will turn NW at 10 mph. Lows Friday morning will be in the 30s/40s.

Get all the details on the forecast and the severe weather threat tonight at WJHG.com.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Serious crash in Walton County
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast 12/14
Severe Weather Threat Tonight Ahead of Big Cool Down
Stormy weather will move into the panhandle Wednesday night/Thursday AM.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says storms are on the way for late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Skies turn partly cloudy today
Warm and humid weather gives way to cooler weather later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast