PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a risk of severe weather to NWFL tonight as it passes through our area. Already this afternoon we have had numerous warnings and waterspouts. So far we have not had any damage reports as of yet. The main line will likely move into the western panhandle by 10p and pass through our area by 4-5am Thursday morning. Damaging wind, tornadoes, and 1-2″ of rain are all possible. The storms will move east of our area on Thursday as skies clear and colder air returns to NWFL.

For tonight it will be breezy, warm, & humid with storms and lows int he 60s. On Thursday skies will become sunny with temps starting into the 60s before falling into the 50s later in the day. Winds will turn NW at 10 mph. Lows Friday morning will be in the 30s/40s.

Get all the details on the forecast and the severe weather threat tonight at WJHG.com.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.