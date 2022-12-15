Sunland man arrested on child pornography possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sunland resident is in jail after police say he was in possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 7, Marianna police say resident Herman Jackson was discovered to have downloaded child porn onto an electronic tablet and stored the images on the device.

During their investigation, officers say Jackson was able to smuggle the tablet from Sunland out on day trips into the Marianna community. Jackson would allegedly go to fast-food restaurants around the area where he accessed free wifi of the establishment.

Marianna Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant and take Jackson into custody. He’s currently awaiting his first court appearance at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.