Transient charged with burglaries after stealing paper products, police say

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A transient was arrested on Tuesday after police say he broke into a construction company numerous times and taking paper products.

In July, Panama City Police say a construction company in town contacted them about a break-in and theft. Over the course of six months, the company reported over a half-dozen times about similar break-ins.

In November, officials say the company owners put up cameras, and a photo of the suspect was captured and circulated to PCPD officers. On Tuesday, police allegedly identified the suspect as 35-year-old Donnell McClendon.

After investigation PCPD detectives learned McClendon had committed all the break-ins and using paper products in a homeless camp. He was charged with burglary and petit theft and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or download their Tip411 app.

