Tyndall dorms show progression in construction efforts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nearly $5-billion dollar Tyndall Rebuild Project is prioritizing more than fighter jets coming to the base.

Two dorms on base are being built. The company working on the facilities updated the community at the Bay Economic Development Alliance Meeting Wednesday morning.

The dorms will house trainees and airmen who are new to the base.

They are about five stories tall with 240 rooms in each dorm.

“So on Site 1 Dorm 1, we’ve actually completed the foundations there,” Hensel Phelps Project Manager Chad Neukirch said. “We have slab on grade complete and we’re ready to do precast and structural steel erection after the first of the year. On Site 2 we’re actually starting the foundations now and probably in the next 6-8 weeks we’ll be done with that.”

The dorms are projected to be completed by August of 2024.

Neukirch said it costs around $130 million.

Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said the Tyndall Rebuild Project is “game changing” for the area.

