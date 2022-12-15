Vaccine Fatigue Could Leave the U.S. Vulnerable

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flu season has hit early, and it hit hard.

Public health leaders say people are tired of being reminded to get their shots.

Less than half of the population has gotten an annual flu shot for at least the past decade and that’s not the only respiratory virus wreaking havoc right now. The increase is leaving some hospitals struggling to keep up with the influx of patients.

Watch the video attached for more on why vaccine fatigue is leaving the nation especially vulnerable to respiratory viruses.

