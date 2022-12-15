Vaccine Fatigue Could Leave the U.S. Vulnerable

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flu season has hit early, and it hit hard.

Public health leaders say people are tired of being reminded to get their shots.

Less than half of the population has gotten an annual flu shot for at least the past decade and that’s not the only respiratory virus wreaking havoc right now. The increase is leaving some hospitals struggling to keep up with the influx of patients.

Watch the video attached for more on why vaccine fatigue is leaving the nation especially vulnerable to respiratory viruses.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Serious crash in Walton County
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of...
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio

Latest News

This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with...
Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider
Public Health Leaders say people are tired of being reminded to get their shots.
Vaccine Fatigue Could Leave the U.S. Vulnerable
A line of severe storms will pass through our area overnight.
Wednesday Evening 10pm Weather
Tyndall Air Force Base At Bozeman
Tyndall Air Force Base At Bozeman