Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School, It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students.

Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually to meet with Graduation Coach Katie Harris and provide her with basic information including their size, gender and a wish list. Harris then assigns the student a number and clips their Wishlist to a Christmas tree, and that’s when the fun begins.

Teachers, alumni and community members involved with Bay High pick a number off the tree and shop till they drop.

Bay High Principal Blythe Carpenter was a shopper this year. She said she had tons of fun shopping for her person.

“It gives us an opportunity to put others before ourselves and that’s really what the holiday season is all about,” she said. “Members that choose to participate in this project to purchase these gifts I would agree have more fun than the kids that actually receive them.”

The program is sponsored by the school’s Streetlights Club, which is aimed at meeting the needs of students on campus.

Principal Carpenter said the idea for the Tornado Tree came about nearly three years ago by a student who was inspired by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Nearly 30 students received Christmas presents through the Tornado Tree project this Christmas season.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.