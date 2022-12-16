Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students

Bay High School brings back Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation Christmas project
Bay High School brings back Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation Christmas project(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School, It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students.

Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually to meet with Graduation Coach Katie Harris and provide her with basic information including their size, gender and a wish list. Harris then assigns the student a number and clips their Wishlist to a Christmas tree, and that’s when the fun begins.

Teachers, alumni and community members involved with Bay High pick a number off the tree and shop till they drop.

Bay High Principal Blythe Carpenter was a shopper this year. She said she had tons of fun shopping for her person.

“It gives us an opportunity to put others before ourselves and that’s really what the holiday season is all about,” she said. “Members that choose to participate in this project to purchase these gifts I would agree have more fun than the kids that actually receive them.”

The program is sponsored by the school’s Streetlights Club, which is aimed at meeting the needs of students on campus.

Principal Carpenter said the idea for the Tornado Tree came about nearly three years ago by a student who was inspired by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Nearly 30 students received Christmas presents through the Tornado Tree project this Christmas season.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Serious crash in Walton County
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Malone School mourns the loss of high school senior Jason Jordan.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of...
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Law enforcement working together to prevent contraband getting into inmate’s hands in Gulf...
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
GCSO Toy Drive gifting 300 kids with Christmas presents.
GCSO Toy Drive gifting 300 kids with Christmas presents
Gulf Coast Prison Contraband
Gulf County Prison Contraband
South Walton House Party Update