Colder weekend ahead

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on the way for today.

But temperatures are downright chilly! We’re getting the day started in the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. And with a very light wind from the north, it feels more like the 30s for most of the Panhandle this morning. Dress warmly, and in layers.

The sunshine will bring us a bit more of a pleasantly cool feel into the midday and afternoon. We’ll warm into the 50s by mid-morning and reach the low 60s for highs in the afternoon. Under the sunshine, you may be able to shed an extra layer in the afternoon.

We’re going to need to break out the winter gear for the weekend as temperatures get even colder ahead. In some instances, it may even be tough for inland areas to reach 60 degrees on Saturday. In fact, highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 50s for all of NWFL as the coldest of the air arrives. We’ll stay on chillier side of average for most of next week as well.

A couple rain chances reside in the near term and longer-range forecast. Some passing showers develop by the late afternoon or evening for Saturday as a weak cold font moves through and brings the extra chill for Sunday. Another low pressure system moves across the northern Gulf Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with a more substantial rain chance.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies and a chilly feel as highs gradually reach the low 60s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has highs struggling to reach the low 60s in the afternoon tomorrow and a colder Sunday forecast as well.

